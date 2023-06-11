Over the course of the weekend, Panama will play host to Nicaragua for an international friendly match at the Estadio Universitario in Penonome. The last time these two countries got together was in the year 2020, thus this will be their first meeting since then. On Saturday, just days before their 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals, Panama will play host to Nicaragua.

The following provides all of the information that you require for the tournament.

START TIME: Saturday, 10th June, 2023 at 8.00pm ET

VENUE: Estadio Universitario in Penonome

TV NETWORK: RPC (PANAMA)

Stream Anywhere: PremiumTV OTT

The match between Panama and Nicaragua is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 11th, 2023 at 01:00 (UK). Panama against Nicaragua will take place at Estadio Universitario F.C. in Llano Marín, Panama. Information about purchasing tickets for the match between Panama and Nicaragua can be found on the websites of both countries’ official national teams.

Panama and Nicaragua Latest Records

The preceding encounter for Panama was in the CONCACAF Nations League, and it was played against Costa Rica. The match ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of Panama, who went on to win the match.

In Nicaragua’s most recent CONCACAF Nations League encounter, which was played against Trinidad & Tobago, the score was 1-1 after regulation and overtime.

Panama vs Nicaragua Head-To-Head

There have been a total of 27 prior matches played between the two countries, with Panama prevailing over Nicaragua an overwhelming 21 times and only failing to do so five times.

The last time Panama and Nicaragua played each other was in a friendly match in February of 2020, which finished in a 0-0 draw.

The most recent victory for Nicaragua over Panama came in a friendly match in March of 2016 with a score of 1-0.

Two of Panama’s last four games have been losses in which they were unable to score against Nicaragua.

After being winless in their previous four contests, Nicaragua has won two of their most recent four matches.

In their most recent encounter, Panama earned their first victory in seven games with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The last time Panama competed at home was in June 2022, when they defeated Costa Rica 2-0 and Martinique 5-0. Panama is playing at home for the first time since that month.

Panama vs Nicaragua Prediction and Odds

Both teams have had their ups and downs, but on paper, Panama appears to have a slight advantage over Nicaragua. It’s worth noting that the Red Tides have been performing exceptionally well in their home games, which could give them an edge in this upcoming match. It is expected that Nicaragua will put up a strong effort, but it is anticipated that they will eventually face a challenging situation.

ODDS: Panama 2-1 Nicaragua

Predicted Line-Ups

Nicaragua

12 Miguel Rodríguez, 6 Luis Fernando Copete, 4 Erick Téllez, 3 Oscar Acevedo, 2 Josué Quijano 7 Ariagner Smith, 20 Kevin Serapio, 17 Matías Belli, 5 Marvin David Fletes, 11 Juan Barrera, 9 Jaime Moreno.

Panama

22 Orlando Mosquera, 4 Fidel Escobar, 16 Andres Andrade, 3 Harold Cummings, 8 Adalberto Carrasquilla, 6 Christian Martinez, 2 Cesar Blackman, 23 Michael Murillo, 18 Cecilio Waterman, 11 Ismael Diaz, 19 Alberto Quintero