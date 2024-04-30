4 Killed, Including 3 Minors; Homes Damaged, Livestock Lost As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

Four individuals, including three minors, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, and other parts of the Jammu region. Continuous heavy rainfall since Sunday evening has caused significant damage, triggering landslides and flooding. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed at several points due to landslides, with dozens of livestock perishing in incidents of lightning and flash floods.

In one tragic incident, a 65-year-old man named Mohd Shafi slipped and fell into a flooded nallah while grazing cattle at Deval. His body was later recovered. Additionally, a 17-year-old girl, Mumira Bano, was washed away in Dunga nallah while returning from a marriage party; her body is yet to be found.

In Gulabgarh area, a four-storey ‘kacha’ house belonging to Abdul Majid collapsed due to a landslide, prompting villagers to retrieve essential items from the damaged house. Meanwhile, Mahore to Budhal Road was closed due to a landslide at Panjara.

In Kishtwar district, 12 houses, a cattle shed, and a government school building suffered damage. Water supply to Kishtwar town was disrupted due to significant damage to the main water supply pipes of the Naigad Water Supply scheme at Hunjala.

In Ramban district, a 13-year-old boy named Yaqoob Mir died after being hit by a boulder amid incessant rains in Karool area. Two houses in village Batsool of Seri Panchayat and one house in Chachwah area of Panchayat Gool were damaged, and eight families living near the DC office Ramban were relocated due to fresh cracks in their houses. Additionally, 5 horses died and 2 went missing in flash floods at Khairkot (Nowgam) area, while 42 goats and sheep of a Bakerwal named Showkat Ali were killed in a lightning strike at Sanasar.

In Samba district, 29 goats of two families perished due to an alleged lightning strike in village Palth of Panchayat Mananu. Veterinary doctors performed postmortem examinations to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed at multiple points between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains. The Mughal Road, an alternate route linking Poonch and Rajouri districts with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, has also been closed for the third day due to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts, predicting light to moderate rainfall in most places, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in hilly areas.

District administrations have advised the public to stay away from river banks and other water bodies due to inclement weather conditions. Schools in Doda district were closed as a preventive measure, and all government and private schools in Reasi district will remain closed tomorrow.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke to DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav regarding the damage to 12 houses in Kishtwar and assured all possible relief and rehabilitation measures.

The heavy rains have led to a significant drop in temperatures, with Jammu recording a maximum temperature of 24°C (11.6 degrees below normal). Other areas such as Banihal, Batote, Katra, and Bhaderwah also recorded temperatures well below normal.