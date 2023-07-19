The J&K Tourism stall has been awarded for its presentation and design at the concluding ceremony of three day Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF)-2023 in Kolkata. It may be recalled that the J&K Tourism stall at the TTF saw a huge rush of visitors comprising prospective tourists, travel agents, travel writers enquiring about the tourism services and products available in the UT. The fair brought together industry leaders, top media professionals and the entire travel industry from the Eastern part of the country particularly West Bengal and beyond. Around 400 exhibitors from the entire country and many foreign exhibitors including from Thailand, Mauritius, South Africa participated in the three day long tourism fest. This year, a large contingent of tour operators and hoteliers from J&K, including many women travel entrepreneurs, also attended the fair for which adequate arrangements were made by the Tourism Department. The recognition in Kolkata will further boost the flow of tourists to the Kashmir valley. Notably, a record 1.88 crore tourists had visited Jammu Kashmir in 2022. However, during the previous years, Kashmir’s tourism industry had faced numerous challenges. Now, the government and private stakeholders should continue to collectively work to reinvigorate and uplift Kashmir’s tourism sector, ensuring its prosperity while preserving its pristine charm. Kashmir’s tourism has experienced fluctuations due to various reasons ranging from political instability to unfavorable media coverage. The region has grappled with misconceptions that deter potential visitors from experiencing the true splendor that Kashmir has to offer. However, it is essential to distinguish the real Kashmir from its portrayed image, understanding that it is a land of hospitable people, rich culture, and unparalleled natural beauty. At the heart of reinvigorating Kashmir’s tourism lies the imperative to create a secure and welcoming environment for travelers. A concerted effort from the local authorities, security forces, and stakeholders is crucial to address any security concerns. Ensuring the safety of tourists will not only encourage them to visit but also dispel misconceptions, fostering a positive narrative about Kashmir. Preserving the pristine environment that draws travelers to Kashmir is of paramount importance. Sustainable tourism practices should be embraced to protect the region’s fragile ecosystem. Responsible waste management, eco-friendly accommodations, and controlled visitor footfall in ecologically sensitive areas are vital steps toward safeguarding Kashmir’s natural wonders for generations to come. Kashmir’s cultural heritage is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. Emphasizing community-based tourism that showcases local customs, handicrafts, and traditional festivals will not only provide authentic experiences to visitors but also boost the livelihoods of local communities. Collaborative efforts between the government and local stakeholders can yield initiatives that foster cultural exchange, ensuring that the world recognizes Kashmir’s rich heritage beyond its natural allure. Moreover, investing in infrastructure and promoting accessibility will open up new opportunities for tourists to explore hidden gems in the region. Improved road connectivity, better transportation options, and enhanced communication networks will facilitate seamless travel and encourage more visitors to explore beyond the well-trodden paths.

