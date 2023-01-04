Umran Malik once again left the fans stunned with his ferocious pace agaist Sri Lanka. The pace sensation returned with two wickets and conceded 27 runs in his four overs. During his spell, Umran clocked 155kph on the speed gun, which was also the fastest ball of the match.

Umran Malik on Fire🔥

Umran malik took wicket of Dashun Shanaka by bowling at 155 Km.. OMG! #UmranMalik #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/yqVeADBUxV — NAFISH AHMAD (@nafeesahmad497) January 3, 2023

Umran’s thunderbolt helped India get rid of the dangerous Shanaka, who was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover for 45 off 27 balls. Here is the video:

Umran Malik not just spitting fire but also improving his line and length 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 3, 2023

Umran’s incredible feat saw him eclipse Jasprit Bumrah’s record for clocking the highest speed among Indian pacers. Bumrah’s highest speed to be recorded so far stands at 153.36 kph. The pacer, who was included for the Sri Lanka ODIs on Tuesday, is followed by Mohammed Shami (153.3 kph), Navdeep Saini (152.85 kph).

A host of fans and experts appreciated Umesh for his breathtaking show at Wankhede on Tuesday. Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, the win also saw India go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played on Thursday in Pune.