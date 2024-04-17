Watch: SRK’s Inspiring Dressing Room Speech Sparks Epic Reaction From Gambhir

Seeing his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan decided to lift the team’s morale. SRK gave an inspiring speech in the KKR dressing room, asserting that there will be days like this where the team would end up being second best despite ‘deserving to win’. It was the Jos Buttler show that won Rajasthan the match but Shah Rukh wanted his Knight Riders team to focus on the big picture and continue doing what they have so far this season. (IPL 2024 Points Table)

In the speech, Shah Rukh admitted that he remains extremely proud of his team despite the result against the Royals. Even in defeat, SRK found only good things to say about his team.

“There are days in our lives, sports especially, when we don’t deserve to lose and it is also when we don’t deserve to win. But days are like that, which turn things around. I think today we didn’t deserve to lose, all of us played extremely well. We have to be very very proud of ourselves. Please don’t feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to the changing room. We are on a high, maintain the high. The main thing is the energy in all of us. We have great energy on the field, we have lovely energy here, personally also everybody is bonding together,” he said.

As King Khan says, we’re always proud of our Knights! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/QEMRMSq1oQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2024

The KKR co-owner also had some special words for the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was understandably feeling low after the defeat. But, SRK cheered him up, even the intense GG couldn’t resist a smile.

“All the best! Honestly, it’s a very proud day, the way we all played, I won’t take individual names, that’s been taken. GG (Gautam Gambhir) you don’t feel down. We would all be bouncing back. It is God’s plan for today as Rink says. We’ll be back with more & better god’s plans. Thank you everyone, god bless you all,” he concluded.

