General Observers for Sgr PC hold interaction with candidates

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of General Lok Sabha Elections in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), the General Observer for the Constituency, Mukul Kumar along with Police Observer, Sandeep Singh Chauhan and Expenditure Observer, Sambit Mishra Tuesday held a joint meeting cum interaction with the contesting candidates for Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat and their representatives at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat was present in the meeting. SSP PCR, Showkat Hussain; SP Security, Kashmir, Sheikh Faisal; Nodal Officer Permissions, Zahoor Ahmad Mir; Nodal Officer MCC, Dr. Ilyas Ahmad; Nodal Officer for MCMC, Ahsan Ul Haq Chishti; Nodal Officer, Expenditure, Javaid Maqbool and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Observers held an extensive interaction with the contesting candidates for Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat and their representatives, and discussed threadbare various vital aspects related to the conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the Constituency. Discussions were also held regarding enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, maintenance of expenses by the candidates during election.

The candidates and representatives of various candidates voiced their concerns and sought clarifications on various issues and the same were clarified during the interactive session. On the occasion, the General Observer stressed upon the candidates to ensure strict adherence to provisions of Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines of Election Commission of India to ensure smooth, fair and transparent conduct of the polling on Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat. He also urged them to uphold the sanctity of the election process during the election campaign and safeguard the democratic spirit.

The Expenditure Observer explained to the candidates about maintenance of expenditure registers and informed them about opening a separate bank account for various election related expenses. He further said that a limit has been fixed for all expenses such as posters, banners, vehicles, prints and electronic advertisements, public meetings, tents and all such expenses made by the candidates under permissible limits of which a record is to be maintained during the election process.

The Police Observer also sought cooperation of the contesting candidates in ensuring hassle free election campaigning in the Constituency.