The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has shared a video of Nita Ambani dancing to Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram on its social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

From her mudras to facial expressions, Nita Ambani’s graceful performance won everyone’s hearts. Along with the video, the NMACC also shared details about Nita Ambani’s love for dance.

The note read, “Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ exclusively choreographed for the grand launch.”

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was launched on Friday night in Mumbai.