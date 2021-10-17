WATCH: Kashmir loves Mohamed Salah and his latest goal

Mohamed Salah, one of the favourite footballers in Kashmir and in the rest of the world, has once again proven why he is the best after scoring two solo goals that left the fans enthralled.

Salah first scored a world-class goal against Premier League champions Manchester City before the international break.

Not content with making a fool of the City players, the Egyptian genius decided to make a mockery of Watford’s defenders by dancing past them and scoring another stunning solo goal.

Here is Salah’s goal that is trending on social media with fans including those from Kashmir going all gaga over it:

A genius at work.



Two wonder goals in his last two games. Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OQttNc34Yx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021

Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 to temporarily go to the top of the Premier League table. But with Chelsea beating Brentford 1-0 in the later game, Liverpool dropped to second, a point behind the European champions.

On-air commentators too were left spellbound by Salah’s brilliant effort.

“Oh no, you can’t do that again. That’s beyond belief!” said one of the commentators.

“I don’t know which one was better, this one or the City one,” Salah was quoted as saying on Liverpool’s official website.

For the first time in his career, Salah has scored in eight successive top-flight matches and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubts he is now better than even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We don’t have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football and how they were really dominant,” Klopp said.

“But in this moment it is clear that there is no one better than him. It was a super pass for the first goal and his goal was absolutely exceptional.

“He’s in the mood to try things in the box and long may it continue.”