Srinagar: Kashmiri Kangri has finally transcended geographical boundaries and made its way onto various e-commerce platforms.

Various online marketplaces including Amazon and Shopclues now sell and deliver authentic Kashmiri Kangris to people living in different parts of the country.

On e-commerce platforms, the rates of Kangri have been placed between Rs 1000-1500.

Interestingly, Kashmir’s traditional winter gadget has got enormous reviews on shopping websites India.

“It is a very helpful and enjoyable item for winter,” post Sachin a buyer in the review section of Amazon.

Prior to it, Kangris made of papier-mâché and other materials have been sold as souvenirs on e-commerce platforms.

This is the first time that an authentic Kangri is available on online shopping websites.

Traditionally used by the people of Kashmir to combat the harsh winter cold, Kangri consists of an earthen pot encased in a small wicker basket filled with hot embers, usually from charcoal.

Kashmiris tuck the Kangri under their traditional Pherans (long woolen gowns) to stay warm during the chilly winter months.

Online sale has opened up new avenues for Kashmiri artisans and craftsmen who have been making Kangris for generations. The manufacturers said they can now showcase their skills and craftsmanship to a global audience, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation.

“It is good if Kangri is being sold on global e-commerce platforms. This will empower our craftsmen while simultaneously promoting Kangri worldwide,” said Abdul Majeed Khan, a craftsman from Bandipora.

Pertinently, one of the reasons behind the Kangri’s popularity in Kashmir is its eco-friendly nature. Unlike modern heating systems that rely on electricity or gas, the Kangri utilizes natural materials and is considered a sustainable heating solution.

Given the uniqueness and exclusiveness of Kangri, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom is working hard to get a geographic indication (GI) tag for this traditional winter heater.