Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was recently caught in an embarrassing moment during a live X Spaces chat with SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk, US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and several others. The chat had around 2.3 million listeners tuned in.

During the session, Mr Rawaswamy interrupted Mr Musk and said, “Gentleman, I have to go,” while the latter was sharing his opinions about getting Infowars founder Alex Jones back on the social media network. Meanwhile, as the session progressed, several people pointed out that they could hear the sounds of rushing water in the background. “Someone’s got their thing open peeing. Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom,” Alex Jones pointed out. As per the recording of the Spaces chat shared on the platform, Host Mario Nawfal said, “Vivek, that’s your phone. But I am not able to mute you.” Mr Ramaswamy quickly realised what had happened and immediately apologised for the embarrassing moment.

Mr Musk added, “I hope you feel better now”. Replying to the same, Mr Ramaswamy said, “I feel great. Sorry about that guys.”

This incident sparked several reactions on X. The owner of the platform added, “I’m literally rofl rn.”

Notably, 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala. The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

