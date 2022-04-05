Srinagar: Not just an aggressive batsman, Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Abdul Samad is a good guitarist and a singer

A video of Abdul Samad is getting viral on social media in which he is seen singing a song and strumming guitar.

The video is shared by the franchise Sunrise Hyderabad on their official Instagram handle and the video has crossed 74.5K on Instagram and over 51M views on YouTube.

In the video, Samad is singing a coke studio song of Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The songs has been received well by his fans who showered praises for the cricketer’s singing skills. “Well done, continue singing as well. You are an amazing singer,” commented Imran Bhat, an Instagram user.

Abdul Samad is just 20 years old, and he has scored 729 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 145.50, whereas he has also scalped four wickets. He is expected to bat at number six slot for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.