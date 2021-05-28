Two minors among five injured in Doda road accident

Doda: At least five persons including two minors were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Marmat area of Doda district.

Officials said that a Santro vehicle bearing registration number JK04C-1442 while on its way from Udhampur to Goha Marmat skidded off the road near Zero Point Rekabanj in Marmat area of Doda district, resulting in injuries to five persons including two minors.

A police official said that the five persons identified as (Driver) Varinder Kumar, son of Mohal Lal (Age 35), Neelam Devi, wife of Ravinder Kumar (Age 30), Mansia Sharma, daughter of Ravinder Kumar (Age 5), Babbi Devi, wife of Tittu Kumar (Age 40) and Gungun daughter of Tittu Kumar (Age 16)— all residents of Ghari Udhampur were injured in the road accident.

Meanwhile, an IFSA Charitable Trust’s volunteer, who rescued the injured from the vehicle, said that “all the injured were shifted to GMC Doda and their condition is stated to be stable.”—(KNO)