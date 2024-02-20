Transforming J&K: A saga of development and progress

In the heart of the Himalayas, amidst breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, lies the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), witnessing a remarkable era of development and progress under the visionary leadership of the Modi government. Through a combination of innovative policies, targeted interventions, and relentless efforts, J&K is charting a path towards inclusive growth and prosperity, transforming the lives of its people and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

One of the key pillars of this transformation is the adoption of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms, leveraging Aadhaar seeding to ensure efficient and transparent disbursal of government benefits. With over 65 lakh beneficiaries receiving ?2.754 crore during the current financial year alone, J&K has emerged as a trailblazer in leveraging technology for welfare delivery. Moreover, the end-to-end digitization has helped in eliminating ghost beneficiaries, resulting in significant savings of ?16 crores for the exchequer. Achieving a staggering 97.34% Aadhaar seeding in DBT-oriented schemes underscores the UT’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most.

Ensuring food security for every household is another milestone achieved by the Modi government through initiatives like the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme. With the implementation of ONORC, J&K has facilitated 79,530 inter-state and 2,108,150 intra-state transactions, making it a frontrunner in the country in terms of the highest number of ONORC transactions. This groundbreaking initiative not only enhances access to food grains but also promotes seamless mobility and integration across state borders, fostering national unity and cohesion.

Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has been instrumental in improving rural connectivity and infrastructure in J&K. Despite challenges posed by limited working seasons, the UT has consecutively ranked 3rd at the national level in terms of road length constructed under the programme during 2020-21 and 2021-22. Achieving 99% of the sanctioned programme highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility and connectivity in rural areas, laying the foundation for socio-economic development and empowerment.

In the realm of housing, the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) has made significant strides in providing affordable housing to the marginalized sections of society in J&K. Against a target of 3.41 lakh houses assigned under the PMAY-G scheme, 3.37 lakh cases have been sanctioned, and 1.73 lakh houses have been completed. The successful saturation of the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data and the disbursal of ?1072.86 crores through DBT to PMAY-G beneficiaries underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring housing for all. Moreover, the allocation of land to landless beneficiaries further exemplifies the inclusive and equitable approach towards housing development in the UT.

In conclusion, the development narrative of Jammu and Kashmir is one of resilience, determination, and progress. Through strategic interventions in areas such as welfare delivery, food security, rural connectivity, and housing, the Modi government has laid the groundwork for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for the people of J&K. As the UT continues on its journey of transformation, guided by the principles of equity, empowerment, and innovation, it stands poised to realize its full potential as a beacon of progress and prosperity in the Himalayan landscape.