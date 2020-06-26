Three militants killed in Tral gunfight, operation ends

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in a gunfight at Chewa Ullar area of Tral in Pulwama district on Friday.

Officials said that one militant was killed on Thursday evening while as two were killed on Friday morning, whose identification is being ascertained. They said that the operation lasted for 20 hours.

An official on Thursday evening said that a joint team of Police, army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.(KNO)