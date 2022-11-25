SRINAGAR: A huge painting of a girl sitting cross-legged on a pumpkin welcomes you at the gates of the makeshift art gallery in the historic Government Emporium building. Inside the hall, the soothing rabab recital compliments the paintings and fusion art.

Welcome to `The Autumn Art Exhibit’ by nationally acclaimed artist Deepa Soni. From oil paintings to paper mache and from fusion to glass works, the three-day art exhibition will showcase some of the rare works of Deepa.

Hailing from Udhampur, Deepa has tried to encapsulate Kashmir in all hues to spread positivity and catch the imagination of people living outside the country.

“The main motive is to project a positive image of Kashmir. I feel blessed to work on such a bigger canvas. I have tried to represent Kashmir positively. I have tried to showcase different shades of Kashmir, different seasons, expressions to create positive vibes,” she told The Kashmir Monitor.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General of Police, CID, RR Swain on Friday. Top civil and police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal were present on the occasion.

Deepa started painting as a hobby but eventually decided to make it a profession. She tried different mediums and forms to create a plethora of work that will reflect both traditional and contemporary art.

“I have worked in different mediums. I am working in watercolors and oil. I have also tried 3D paintings which I have showcased today. I keep on exploring different mediums. I am an art lover, explorer, and mentor, all rolled into one,” she said.

The highlight of the exhibition was the fusion paintings. Deepa tried to fuse paintings with local folk art to create a refreshing feel. “I keep on doing fusion works. This is a modern way of painting folk art. I used paper mache in the background for some of my paintings. Some of the paper mache work I did myself,” she said.

What has added a different dimension to the exhibition is the live workshop that Deepa will be holding for the people on Saturday. “Not just a painter, I am an art mentor also. I teach art and also learn from my students. We are holding a live workshop tomorrow. It is open to everyone. From eight to 80, people from any age group can join. We will sit together, paint together and learn together,” she said.

Even before the exhibition started, it created quite a buzz on social media. “Lot of people have promoted the exhibition on social media. I saw it on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. People have been talking about It. It is just a start. We have three more days. Let us hope for the best,” she said.