Be it on the cricket field or outside, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is not new to controversy. This time, Rawalpindi Express has stirred up another controversy by walking out of the live special show on PTV News.

According to Akhter, he resigned from the show and walked out because a renowned Pakistani cricket broadcaster called him ‘rude’.

I'm not a fan of yours but the lack of effort to consider context among these moral crusaders is frightening. pic.twitter.com/xbKmO0HiiH — Human (@JstLikeU) October 27, 2021

Video clippings of the incident went viral on social media and Akhtar took to Twitter to give an official statement.

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I should clarify. Dr. Noman was obnoxious (sic) and rude when he asked me to leave the show,” Akhtar tweeted.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr. Noman’s leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologize and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he added. Nauman too took to Twitter to explain his version of the incident.

“I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best,” Pakistani broadcaster Dr. Nauman Niaz tweeted.

Besides Akhter, Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed, and Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir were part of the live show.

The problem began apparently when Akhtar was asked whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar did not agree with him and ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf and chose to lavish praise on the Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalanders, and its coach, Aaqib for discovering Haris and supporting him properly.

“This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf,” Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Noman tried to interrupt him.