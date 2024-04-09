Due to the rising occurrences of human-animal conflicts, the wildlife department has released an advisory, urging individuals to adhere to its guidelines. To effectively address the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict and prevent further loss of life, strict implementation of the advisory issued by the wildlife department is paramount. The advisory outlines a series of preventive measures, including Dos and Don’ts, that must be adhered to by the public to mitigate the risk of encounters with wild animals, particularly leopards and bears. First and foremost, the advisory emphasizes the importance of avoiding solitary excursions into the forest, especially for vulnerable groups such as women and children. It is crucial to restrict movement towards forested areas during peak activity times of wild animals, particularly in the early morning and evening hours when leopards are most active. Additionally, individuals should refrain from approaching or chasing wild animals if spotted from a distance. Livestock management is another key aspect addressed in the advisory. Livestock grazing in forested pastures should be accompanied by multiple individuals, and measures such as attaching sound-producing devices to cattle can help deter wild animals. Furthermore, the practice of dumping kitchen waste near residences should be avoided, as it attracts dogs that, in turn, may attract leopards. Residents living in proximity to forested areas are advised to conduct outdoor activities during daylight hours only and to clear vegetation around their homes to improve visibility and deter leopards. Constructing “leopard-proof” cattle sheds using suitable materials and maintaining a pet dog can also help alert residents to the presence of predators. In the event of encountering a leopard, it is crucial to refrain from making loud noises, as this can agitate the animal and increase the risk of aggression. Instead, individuals should remain calm and contact the designated control rooms established by the wildlife department to handle man-animal conflicts promptly and effectively. Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate residents about the importance of following the advisory and adopting appropriate safety measures. Additionally, enforcement mechanisms should be put in place to ensure compliance with the advisory guidelines, with penalties imposed on violators. In addition to strict enforcement of the advisory, ongoing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms should be established to assess the effectiveness of preventive measures and identify areas for improvement. Regular inspections of forested areas and residential neighborhoods can help identify potential risk factors and ensure that corrective actions are taken promptly. Public outreach programs, workshops, and educational initiatives should be organized to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to mitigate the risk of man-animal conflicts. Moreover, research and innovation in wildlife management techniques can contribute to the development of more effective strategies for preventing and managing man-animal conflicts. Investments in technology, such as wildlife tracking systems and early warning devices, can provide valuable insights into animal behavior patterns and enable timely interventions to prevent conflicts. Given the surge in man-animal conflicts witnessed in recent times, strict enforcement of the advisory is essential to safeguard human lives.