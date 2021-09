Budgam: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper died of a cardiac arrest at Nagam Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning.

Official sources said that the trooper of 14 Battalion of SSB identified as Meetan Ram who was Posted at Nagam Chadoora died today morning after suffering a heart attack.

They said that the body of trooper will be sent to hometown in Fatahpur area of Bihar after legal formalities—(KNO)