Soldier killed, another injured in Pak firing along LoC in Poonch: Army

by Monitor News Bureau 0
Representational picture

Poonch: A soldier was killed and another injured in “ceasefire violation” by Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu division last night.

An army officer said that the soldiers, Sepoy Karnail Singh and Rifleman Virender Singh, suffered injuries and were referred to 150 GH Rajouri by helicopter.

However, he said, Karnail Singh died before being admitted and his body was brought back to battalion headquarters of 10 Jak Rifles.

Virender Singh, he said, has sustained injuries in right eye.

The ceasefire violation happened in Mankote sector and the Indian army gave a befitting reply to firing, the officer added. (GNS)

