New Delhi: A picture of Shah Rukh Khan saying dua and his manager Pooja Dadlani doing Hindu prayer during Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral rites is melting hearts on the internet.

A photograph of Khan with his hands raised in dua and Pooja Dadlani with her hands in a ‘pranaam’ went viral on social media, with most people appreciating how the frame beautifully captured India’s diversity.

“Ishwar Allah tere naam, sabko sanmati de Bhagwan,” wrote a twitter user.

“No hate can conquer this,” wrote another.

A tweet by Haryana BJP leader, however, stoked up a controversy. Arun Yadav, whose Twitter handle says he is the state in charge of Haryana BJP’s IT cell, shared a short clip that shows Khan saying the dua, removing his mask, and blowing air.

“Did he spit?” Yadav asked in a Twitter post, setting off a targeted social media attack against the actor, with many accusing him of disrespecting the legendary singer at her funeral.

The BJP leader faced a major backlash on social media as people started pointing out that the blowing of air after a dua is to “ward off evil spirits” and accused him of triggering a controversy out of a beautiful moment.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate was among those who hit out at Arun Yadav, accusing him of spreading hatred.

“You aren’t just a bigot but pure evil to twist a dua said in reverence of the departed soul to spread hatred. Think about it people, will we let the evil win?#LataMangeshkar#ShahRukhKhan,” she said.

Following the blowback, the BJP leader tweeted that he was “just asking a question” and that “opponents are not liking his work in the national interest”.