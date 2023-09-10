New Delhi: It’s been 3 days since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’sJawan in theatres and the movie continues to rule over hearts and the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been taking out time from his super busy schedule to reply to fan messages on X (previously known as Twitter), did nothing different on Saturday night as well.

There was however one question from a fan which did not sit well with the superstar.

It so happened that a fan, intrigued by the number of women characters in Jawan, asked the actor on X, “Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein (Why are there so many women in the film)?” The pathaan, known for his legendary wit, gave an apt reply.

He wrote, “Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho( Why are you counting all this, count the number of looks I have in the film. Keep love and respect in your heart, respect the womenfolk and keep moving forward).”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s X exchange with a fan below:

Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! https://t.co/Gb8dC0fYr1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also responded to videos of fans dancing in the theatres and of those posing with the Jawan poster.

Here’s a how SRK responded to fan videos and pictures:

Thank u everyone in Khammam!!! https://t.co/1D9BIlaExo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Very nice!! Thank u Udaipur! https://t.co/UQfH8I1KGN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

SRK also complimented a fan, who turned up for the movie while draped in bandages (one of the iconic looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan). The fan wrote, “Jawan look is a trend now.

Some of our @SRKBiharFC_CFC team members ready for one more ride & watched #Jawan again today” and shared images of himself on X. SRK was quick to reply, “Nice look man!!! Thank you! Hope you enjoyed the film again.”

See the adorable tweet below:

Nice look man!!! Thank you! Hope you enjoyed the film again…. https://t.co/EfFKmYlFpD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans and he wrote, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for Jawan! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s film garnered a whopping ₹ 46.23 crore on Day 2 alone, per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film is ₹ 111.73 crore.