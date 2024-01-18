The J&K government is currently implementing the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) – a project aimed to strengthen the existing market infrastructure and create a robust market ecosystem that caters to the needs of all stakeholders. The programme is a groundbreaking initiative by the government to revolutionise the agricultural landscape and bring about positive changes for the farming community. However, the guidelines of the programme need to be strictly implemented on ground so that the farmers and other stakeholders receive its benefits. While reviewing the progress on the achievements made in implementation of this program, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday emphasized upon prompt decision on the fate of applications received on the portal. The success of the HADP depends on farmers actively engaging with the program, and simplifying the application process makes it more accessible. Clear guidelines and a straightforward application process can encourage more farmers to participate, unlocking the full potential of the program. One of the primary objectives of the HADP is to enhance market infrastructure. By investing in the development of markets and related facilities, the program aims to create a more efficient and organized agricultural market. This includes improvements in storage facilities, transportation, and market accessibility, ensuring that farmers can easily bring their produce to market and receive fair prices for their efforts. The HADP recognizes the importance of a holistic approach to agricultural development. It goes beyond merely improving physical infrastructure and aims to create a comprehensive market ecosystem. This involves addressing various aspects of the agricultural value chain, from production to marketing. By fostering linkages between farmers, traders, and consumers, the program seeks to establish a symbiotic relationship that benefits all stakeholders. In the meeting, the chief secretary also emphasized the need for informational videos to educate farmers about essential ingredients and processes related to different agricultural activities. This aspect of the HADP underscores the importance of empowering farmers with knowledge. By providing information on best practices, modern techniques, and the latest developments in agriculture, farmers can make informed decisions, enhance productivity, and adapt to changing market dynamics. Creating awareness about the benefits of the HADP is crucial for its success. The Deputy Commissioners have been urged to actively engage in awareness campaigns, especially during events like Block Diwas held across panchayats. This grassroots-level awareness generation ensures that farmers at the local level understand the advantages of the program, encouraging widespread participation. Another key highlight of the HADP is its inclusivity. The program incorporates various components aimed at the overall development of the agriculture sector. Whether it’s technological advancements, infrastructure improvements, or income enhancement, the HADP is designed to touch multiple facets of agricultural life. This multi-dimensional approach is expected to result in a significant positive impact on farmers’ lives. Moreover, meeting set targets within the stipulated timeline is crucial for ensuring that the HADP delivers the intended outcomes. Regular monitoring by Program Management Committees (PGMC) in collaboration with Deputy Commissioners will help address challenges promptly and keep the program on track.