Security situation in J&K has improved: LG Sinha

Srinagar: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved as compared to previous years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday and asserted that the government is committed to providing security to panchayat members and extending every possible help to them to carry out their duty.

Sinha made the remarks at an event organised as part of parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union ministers.

“The security situation has improved now compared to previous years…. There have been fewer incidents of killing of panchayat leaders this year compared to last year,” he said at a press conference after the event.

He assured panchayat members that they will be provided security and enough measures have already been taken in that direction.

In his speech at the event, Sinha said he was aware of the problems faced by elected representatives.

“The security problems here are general. We are trying to provide a secure environment by using all means available to us. I assure you that your accommodation, security and other things will be taken care of. We will surely do whatever it takes to make the Panchayati Raj arrangement stronger and I am duty bound for that,” he said.