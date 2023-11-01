The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino announced.

Taking to Instagram, late on Tuesday, October 31, Infantino wrote, “The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup are set to be hosted in Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain) – with three celebratory matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) – in 2030 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034.”

“The bidding processes were approved by consensus via the FIFA Council – where all six confederations are represented – after constructive dialogue and extensive consultation. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this positive exchange.”

This comes after Australia confirmed that it will not submit a bid to host the tournament and the Kingdom was the only other nation to bid.

Hours before FIFA’s deadline for declarations of interest on Tuesday, Football Australia said it had “explored the opportunity” of a bid but had decided against it.

“Having taken all factors into consideration, we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” the statement read.

“Football Australia is ambitious to bring more major tournaments to our shores. We believe we are in a strong position to host the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup.”

It added that the hosting of events between the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, would complete a “truly golden decade for Australian football”.

Australia is strongly positioned to host future major tournaments including the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026 and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup™.



On Wednesday, October 4, SAFF announced their intentions to host the tournament after it was announced by the FIFA that only bidders from Asia or Oceania would be considered for 2034.

On Monday, October 9, Saudi officially submitted a letter of intent to host the event to FIFA.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated that the Kingdom’s desire to host the World Cup reflects the comprehensive renaissance it has achieved at all levels.

He pointed out that the intention to host comes as “an affirmation of the clear and great efforts made by Saudi Arabia in spreading messages of peace and love in the world.”

At the time of announcement, SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said in a statement, “This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history.”

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has secured the support of numerous nations for its bid to host the 2034 finals.