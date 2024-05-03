J&K BJP chief chairs party meeting in Kupwara

KUPWARA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina held a meeting with BJP Kupwara attended by District President Javid Qureshi, District Office Bearers, All Morcha Presidents, Constituency Presidents, Sector Incharges and Booth Presidents of BJP Kupwara.

During the session, Raina addressing party workers, underscored the importance of fortifying the BJP’s grassroots presence. He emphasized the promotion of Prime Minister Modi’s agenda for equitable development, outreach to marginalized communities, and the expansion of the party’s engagement with the youth.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to bolster the BJP’s standing in Kupwara contributing significantly to the overall development of the region.

Raina Briefed Party Workers to strengthen the Party Sangathan at Grassroot Level. He Directed All Workers to Visit every Booth of the District and Meet with Beneficiaries of the Modi Led Central Government and Ensure Mass Awareness of the Schemes.

Meeting was Also Attended By Former MLC Syed Mohd Rafiq Shah, State Vice President Kisan Morcha Javid Mir, ST Morcha State VP Choudhary Fareed, ST Morcha Spokesman Saleem Choudhary, District Gen Secretary Adv Sajad Ahmad Ganie, District Vice Presidents Including, Mumtaz Ahmad, Malik Gulzar, Hafizulla Bakshi, Gh Hassan Bhat, District Media Head Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal, District Spokesperson Syed Basharat, Former District President Ab Rashid Zargar, Nazir Ahmad Khan, IT Cell Incharge Aamir Riyaz, Distt Publicity Secretary Mir Basharat, Distt Secretary Manzoor Wani, Social Media Incharge Pir Shabir, Distt President Kissan Morcha Nazeer Ahmad Bhat, Yuva Morcha Shah Iqbal and Minority Morcha Distt President Showkat Mir, OBC Morcha Distt President Gh Mohd Hajam, ST Morcha Distt President Mohd Sideeq Gujjar, Mahila Leaders Including Shameema Bano, Shakeela Akhtar, Muneera Akhtar, Dilshada Begum, Nusrat, Rajni, and others.