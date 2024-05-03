Kotwal chairs meet to discuss measures for electoral awareness campaign

SRINAGAR: To schedule an effective awareness campaign aimed to educate citizens about the importance of voting and electoral participation, a meeting was held today at the Chief Electoral Office Srinagar.

The meeting was presided over by Nodal Officer for Media in the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), UT of J&K Sapna Kotwal,. Officers from Chief Electoral Office, Department of Information and Public Relations and SVEEP related officers, besides representatives from FM radio stations and multimedia experts attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed ways and means for wide spread awareness campaign about various voting-related activities and promote electoral literacy, education and awareness among citizens, especially first-time voters in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Sapna Kotwal impressed upon the concerned to give impetus to the electoral awareness campaign. She emphasized on the significance of electoral literacy in empowering citizens. Highlighting the significance of new media in the modern day, she said that social media is an effective tool for spreading mass awareness among the citizens and sought effective utilization of this medium. She also sought cooperation from FM representatives for this purpose.

During the meeting, detailed discussions with the officers from Information and Public Relations department was held on conducting SVEEP activities through Nukkad Nataks, Skits and other cultural programs in coming days, which has proven an effective medium for raising voting related awareness among the general public.