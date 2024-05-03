RTO cracks down on traffic violations

SRINAGAR: In a concerted effort to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the flying squad Enforcement team of RTO Kashmir conducted a special checking drive across various locations in Srinagar city, notably focusing on Nowgam Bypass srinagar. Under the vigilant supervision of RTO Kashmir, the operation targeted vehicles, particularly commercial and contract carriage vehicles, equipped with speed limiting devices (SLDs).

The inspection revealed a concerning trend of tampered SLDs, allowing vehicles to surpass the mandated speed limit of 80 kmph. Upon discovering these modifications, authorities swiftly suspended licences on the spot, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards reckless driving practices. Moreover, the enforcement team encountered flagrant violations among school buses and heavy transport vehicles, including trucks blatantly neglecting rear number plates—a critical safety requirement. As a consequence, numerous vehicles, approximately a large number of owners/drivers, faced immediate suspension and blacklisting, emphasizing the severity of non-compliance with traffic regulations.