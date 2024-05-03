LS polls: CEO reviews counting arrangements for B’la PC

BARAMULLA: Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole, today visited Baramulla and conducted a thorough inspection of the Counting Center and Strong Rooms designated for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency at indoor sports stadium, Baramulla.

The visit aimed to ensure seamless arrangements for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The CEO was accompanied by Returning Officer, 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagapure, Nodal Officer, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Syed Qamar Sajad, Assistant Returning Officer, Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, Deputy District Election Officer, Ab Rehman Bhat and other concerned officers.

During the inspection, the CEO reviewed the facilities and arrangements being put in place at the counting center and the strong room to guarantee a smooth and transparent counting process. He also assessed security measures in place to maintain integrity and sanctity of the electoral process.

The CEO was briefed by the RO regarding the arrangements being made to ensure a smooth electoral process while informing that the district administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures in compliance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

In a proactive step towards environmental conservation, P K Pole planted saplings within the premises of the counting center to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the center’s surroundings.

Speaking during the visit, P K Pole underscored the critical importance of robust arrangements and strict adherence to electoral protocols set by the Election Commission of India for upholding the sanctity of this democratic process.