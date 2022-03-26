S Rajamouli’s RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudiram) has knocked out `The Kashmir Files’ earning Rs 257 crore on Day 1 on Friday.

Rajamouli also bettered his own previous directorial Baahubali 2. Rajamouli’s previous release `Baahubali: The Conclusion’, had earned Rs 224 crore on its opening day at the box office The Kashmir Files’ overall collection is approximately Rs 211 crore.

A fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, RRR explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle.

Taran Adarsh said RRR also earned Rs 42 crore in the US while Rs 25 crore in the non-US region. Overall, the film has collected Rs 257 crore on the first day across the world.

“RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions, and patriotism magnificently… RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS,” he tweeted.

Starring two top Telgu stars NTR and Ram Charan, and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, the film opened to record numbers in Australia and New Zealand, overtaking even the likes of the Hollywood movie `The Batman’. The film did a business of ₹4.03 crore in Australia, while ₹37.07 lakh in New Zealand.

RRR has also done exceptional business in the Hindi heartland as well. It is said to have collected approximately Rs 19 to 20 crore. Numbers suggest that RRR could be one of the highest grosser of the year 2022.

“We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices,” said Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani.