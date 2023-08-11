Renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made history by becoming the first individual to amass a staggering 600 million followers on the popular social media platform, Instagram. The Portuguese striker, known for his exceptional skills on the field, has also clinched the title of Instagram’s highest earner for the third consecutive year.

This latest feat marks another remarkable milestone in Ronaldo’s digital journey, as he previously held the distinction of being the first person to reach the 300-million follower milestone on the platform.

Ronaldo, aged 38, continues to dominate both the football pitch and the online realm. In July, he secured the coveted title of the world’s highest-paid athlete according to Forbes, regaining the position for the first time since 2017 after his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 Instagram Rich List, curated by Hopper HQ, a prominent Instagram scheduling tool, attests to Ronaldo’s unparalleled online influence and earnings. This annual compilation relies on a combination of internal and publicly available data to gauge the earning potential of each user for their posts on Instagram and YouTube.

Ronaldo’s digital presence holds immense value, as he commands an impressive $3.23 million for each Instagram post, as reported by Hopper HQ. This astounding figure mirrors his dominance on the football field and further solidifies his status as a global icon.

Naturally, Ronaldo’s closest competitor in this realm is none other than Lionel Messi, a fellow football titan. The Argentine World Cup winner earns an impressive sum of almost $2.6 million per post, underscoring the enduring rivalry and mutual impact these two legends wield, both in sports and in the digital sphere.