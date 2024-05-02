Blood donation camp held at GDC Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: A blood donation camp was organized by the department of health care centre, NCC, NSS, Physical Education and Sports of Government Degree College, Ganderbal in collaboration with District Hospital, Ganderbal at College on Thursday.

A team of doctors from district hospital Ganderbal and other GDC officials were present during the camp. The NCC cadets, students and staff of the college took part in the day-long blood donation camp.

On the occasion, Prof Fouzia Fatima, Principal of the college said, “The blood donation is a noble cause through which precious lives can be saved as it does not cause any weakness but has many health benefits.”

Prof Fouzai thanked all the donors and participants for their overwhelming participation and further said that organizing such camps in the College is giving an opportunity for every student and staff of the College to participate in the noble cause and also emphasized more such camps be organized in the College.

Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Ahanger, Dr. Shaheena Akhter and other Faculty members of the college were present on the occasion to supervise all the activities of the blood donation camp.