Poppy cultivation destroyed in Budgam

BUDGAM: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have destroyed poppy cultivation spread over vast area of land at Pallar, area of Budgam.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Choon crossing, intercepted a Motorcycle bearing registration number JK04H -8764 ridden by two persons. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmed Wani son of Mohammad Sultan Wani & Showket Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani, both residents of Thokerpora. During the search, poppy straw-like substance weighing about 8kg 100 grams, 36 grams charas, 03 mobile phones and a cash amount of Rupees 1000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

A special drive against illegal cultivation of Poppy was launched by joint team Budgam Police & officials of revenue & excise department. During the drive, a huge patch of Poppy spread over a vast area of land at Pallar, area of Budgam.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 145/2024 under section 8/18 NDPS act against 16 people of estate Pallar was registered at Police Station Budgam for illegal cultivation of Poppy in their fields.

“General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighborhood,” a police statement said.