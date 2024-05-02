Illegal properties of notorious drug peddler attached

BARAMULLA: Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (9 Marlas land and double storied residential house worth approx. Rs. 50.00 lacs) belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Shabir Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Mazhama, Magam District Budgam.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No.05/2024 under sections 8/20, 22 & 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Kunzer. The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. Worth to mention here that during the last four months Police have attached illegal properties worth 5.5 crores of sixteen notorious drug peddlers in Baramulla.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” a police statement said.