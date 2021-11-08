Social media users are calling out Salman Khan for failing to reprimand Simba Nagpal over his Islamophobic remarks against J&K doctor turned model Umar Raiz in Bigg Boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Islamophobia reached Bigg Boss house after Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the swimming pool and called him ‘aatankwadi’ (terrorist).

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Ahead of `Weekend Ka Vaar’, fans were hoping that Salman Khan would reprimand Nagpal for uncouth behavior.

However, Salman skirted the issue which irked the netizens. “Salman didn’t say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy Simba. What about Simba’s push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan. Has to resign from his Job and @ BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show,” tweeted Taha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such a biased show…l expected that Salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!,” tweeted Alishba Nur Trisha.

Such a biased show…l expected thst salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!



I never saw bb Again!! #UmarRiaz — Alishba Nur Trisha (@NurAlishba) November 6, 2021

Earlier, Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was badly trolled after she tweeted about the recent brawl between Umar and Simba in Bigg Boss house. She has now threatened to file an FIR against online abusers.

It started with a tweet by Gauahar after Umar termed Simba Nagpal ‘Daily Soap Ka Hero.

“Daily Soap Ka Hero??????? Wow, Umar! #bb15 #disgusting,” she tweeted.

Daily soap ke hero ????????? Wow Umar ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #bb15 #disgusting — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 3, 2021

Umar’s fans went hammer and tongs against Gauahar for making this comment. “This id is apparently of a girl, #gepi67 on insta, she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u we’re doing well, Umar is doing well too, but just like others on the show,” she tweeted after being trolled.

It will hurt @realumarriaz

It will take time, It will require dedication

It will require will power

You will need to make healthy decisions

You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) November 2, 2021

Earlier, Asim Riaz, a former Big Boss inmate, tweeted that Simba’s comments will hurt his brother. “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time. It will require dedication. It will require willpower. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice. You will have to push your body to the max, but I promise you this when u reach your goal. It will be worth it,” wrote Asim Riaz, former Big Boss inmate, and Umar’s brother.