SRINAGAR: Crimes in Jammu and Kashmir have increased by over nine percent last year.

Data compiled by the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police reveal that 31675 crime cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 against 28936 cases in 2020, indicating an increase of 9.47 percent.

The majority of the crime cases (519) in Kashmir were registered in the Anantnag district. It was followed by Kupwara (402 cases), Srinagar (375), Budgam (372), and Handwara (364).

In the Jammu region, Rajouri registered the highest of 765 cases followed by Kathua 534, Udhampur 490, Nagrota 478, and Surankot 418 cases.

The majority of the crimes in Jammu and Kashmir relate to drug sale and consumption, which increased by more than 27 percent last year.

During the year 2021, 1681 cases under NDPS Act were registered against 1222 cases in 2020.

A senior police official said they are working round the clock to raise awareness and bring the criminals to justice.

“Undoubtedly, the crime rate has been increasing in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few years. Police and other law enforcement agencies are working overtime to make Jammu and Kashmir a crime-free union territory. To achieve this goal police are raising awareness and also seeking cooperation from the people to follow law and regulations, he said.

This year, police are implementing Crime & Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) project in J&K.

This is aimed to enhance outcomes in the areas of Crime Investigation and Criminals Detection, information gathering, and its dissemination among various police organizations and units across the country.