RDD employee shot dead in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: An employee of Rural Development Department who was shot and critically injured in Nildoora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier in the day succumbed to his wounds at a hospital here.

Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the youth, Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo son of Abdul Rasheed Naikoo in the native Nildora village, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment wherefrom he was shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment owing to “critical injuries”.

He however succumbed to the injuries. Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary confirmed that he succumbed to the injuries.

A senior police officer said that Naikoo was working in Rural Development Department.

Meanwhile, a team of Police reached the spot and has started investigation in this regard, the official sources said. (GNS)