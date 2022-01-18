After Aamir Khan, another high-profile celebrity couple has decided to separate.

Dhanush, the son-in-law of south Superstar Rajinikanth, has announced separation from his wife Aishwarya after 18 years.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” Dhanush tweeted.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D,” he added.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!”

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Aishwaryaa has directed Tamil romantic thriller “3” and black comedy “Vai Raja Vai”.

Dhanush, also a producer, was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai directed Hindi romantic drama Atrangi Re and has a long career in the Tamil film industry.