The first look of Rajinikanth in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next film Lal Salaam, is out.

Lyca Productions is the banner that’s bankrolling the film, that will see the Superstar in an extended cameo as ‘Moideen Bhai’.

Featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as lead characters, the film has AR Rahman’s music. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie will hit screens later this year. The shooting of the film is currently underway. Soon, an official announcement regarding the film will be out.

Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth ‘everyone’s favourite Bhai.’

The film will have music scored by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team.