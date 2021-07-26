Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
President Kovind’s Kargil visit cancelled due to bad weather

Drass: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Kargil visit was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said.

An officer said the President’s plane couldn’t take off from Srinagar due to bad weather and difficult flying conditions for crossing Himalayan peaks like Zojilla Pass.

 

The official said Plan B has been put in place and the President’s convey has been diverted towards Gulmarg, Baramulla.

He said that the President will now lay wreath at High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, Kashmir along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha—(KNO)


