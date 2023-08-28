SRINAGAR: After G20 delegates, it is the turn of reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska to visit Kashmir.

Poland’s Bielawska, along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty arrived here on Monday.

Bielawska, along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty, enjoyed breakfast with other dignitaries at a five-star hotel here.

After nearly three decades, the pageant is being hosted by India, which has won the prestigious title six times. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996.

The pre-event tour for the Miss World contest is taking place in the region months after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting that was held here.

“The number of inbound tourists (foreigners) is a record high for the last 33 years. From the Miss World pre-event tour, we expect the guests to be ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality throughout the world,” said a tourism official.

A press conference for the Miss World Pageant 2023 is scheduled to be held today