JAMMU, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always emphasised on transparency

“Together we have to take J&K to new heights,”: PM Modi in his address at J&K Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

PM said that the youth who are joining government services today also have to make transparency their priority.

“We have worked towards increasing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“In the last 8 years, govt has taken many steps to encourage employment opportunities. In the first phase of Rozgar Mela program, over 10 lakh appointment letters are to be handed in in the coming few months by the central govt,” PM Modi said.

He said that I have been told that since 2019 till now almost 30,000 govt posts have been filled in Jammu & Kashmir, out of which almost 20,000 jobs have been given in the last 1-1.5 years.