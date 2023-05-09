New Delhi : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship.

Sources said the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi.

Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, the sources added.

Several members from the political and film fraternity are expected to attend the function.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their “union”.

They were recently spotted at Mohali cricket stadium as they watched the IPL match together. Several images and clips from the match went viral. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav’s shoulder, seemingly confirming their relationship.

