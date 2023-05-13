New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged in Delhi on Saturday. The wedding prep has been on for quite some time now. Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship has been under wraps fro quite some until the two were spotted together at IPL matches and also spoken of on social media by an Aam Aadmi Party leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two will be engaged at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi on May 13. A video of Kapurthala house has also been doing the rounds on the internet, in which a few staff members are spotted outside the venue as they carry plywood and other decor items.

Kapurthala House is now the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in the city. It was last occupied by Maharaja Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala, who sold it to a businessman named Radheshyam Makhanlal Seksaria in 1950, but it was later requisitioned by the Government of India.

Parineeti’s Mumbai house was also fully decorated with lights on Friday.

According to reports, the engagement ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the ‘ardas’ or the holy prayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, Parineeti’s engagement ceremony would be attended by roughly 150 close friends and family members. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza are expected to attend the engagement.