Omar Abdullah PSA:SC notice to J&K; to hear plea on Mar 2

Srinagar, Feb 13: In a significant development, the government on Thursday ordered probe into all appointments made under sports category in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 19 years.

According to an administrative order issued today, the government has constituted a three -member committee to verify all appointments made under sports category in different departments since 2000.

Headed by Administrative Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the Secretary Sports Council and Additional Secretary (Vigilance) General Administration Department are members of the panel.

The committee, which will be serviced by the General Administration Department, has been directed to submit its report by March 31, 2020, reads an order issued by the government today.

Under SRO-349, 25 non-gazetted posts are reserved per calendar year for appointment of outstanding sportspersons who represent the country in international competitions or earn medal in senior National-level championships. The government is providing jobs to sportsmen from 1992 against the direct recruitment quota on calendar year basis.

The Sports Council is the competent authority for screening of candidates who apply for jobs under the sports quota. It is worthwhile to mention here that a few political parties recently alleged that backdoor appointments have been made under the sports quota in J&K.