Jammu and Kashmir has set a target of achieving the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) status by August 15. J&K has already made considerable progress in sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and the authorities are now hopeful that each of the villages in the union territory is going to achieve the status of ODF+ by the upcoming Independence Day. In this regard, the Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur has informed that J&K has been among the top performing states/ UTs in implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (G) by securing ODF+ status to all of its villages. She gave out that the Department has constructed around 2607 AmritSarovars so far and has issued 13.9 lakh job cards. She also said that under PMAY (G), 139529 houses have been completed so far and more 202603 are to be completed soon. This pursuit of achieving the Open Defecation Free Plus status is not merely a government-driven initiative; it is a collective call to action that demands the active participation of every citizen and stakeholder. The significance of this endeavor cannot be overstated, as it holds the potential to shape the region’s development trajectory for generations to come. The ODF+ status goes beyond the commendable feat of eliminating open defecation. It encapsulates a comprehensive approach to sanitation and hygiene that encompasses safe waste disposal, proper management of sewage and wastewater, and the promotion of sustainable sanitation practices. This holistic perspective is pivotal in ensuring that the gains made are enduring, contributing to improved public health outcomes and environmental preservation. Health and dignity are at the core of this pursuit. Adequate sanitation facilities are a basic human right, and their absence poses significant risks to individual and community well-being. Achieving ODF+ status is not just about building toilets; it signifies the creation of a cleaner and healthier environment that safeguards the dignity of every resident, irrespective of their socioeconomic background. Furthermore, the journey towards ODF+ status catalyzes a shift in societal norms and behaviors. It empowers communities to take ownership of their surroundings and encourages responsible waste management practices. This cultural transformation is an investment in the future, as it instills values of cleanliness and hygiene that resonate across generations. Beyond the immediate benefits, attaining ODF+ status can have a positive ripple effect on multiple fronts. It can bolster tourism, attract investment, and enhance the overall image of the region. Clean and well-maintained surroundings create a favorable impression and contribute to an atmosphere conducive to growth and prosperity. However, this pursuit is not devoid of challenges. It necessitates sustained efforts in terms of infrastructure development, behavior change campaigns, and effective governance. It calls for collaboration between governmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, and citizens. This collective endeavor is a testament to the region’s commitment to progress and the well-being of its inhabitants. As Jammu and Kashmir aspires to achieve ODF+ status, it joins a larger movement that envisions a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable India.

