No mass promotion: Cluster University asks UG, B.Tech students to appear for end semester exam

Srinagar, June 17: Cluster University has decided to hold the end semester examination of 2018 batch undergraduate, integrated and B.Tech students from July.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, University Grant Commission (UGC) had issued guidelines on evaluating the performance of students and promoting them to the next semester. Accordingly, Cluster University decided to promote students to the next semester based on internal assessments.

However, in a fresh notification, the varsity has asked undergraduate, integrated, and B. Tech students of batch 2018 to appear in the end semester examination from July.

“B.Tech batch 2018, semester 3rd shall be considered for the examination along with semester 3rd batch 2018 of undergraduate and integrated courses (UG/IG). In the meantime, the college will conduct the internal assessment of the students of B.Tech 3rd semester students and submit the same to the University. The decision for the conduct of examination of 3rd-semester students of UG/IG and B.Tech shall be taken separately in July,” reads the notification of Cluster University.

Students, however, said they are not prepared for the examination.“We have hardly attended any class before COVID-19 lockdown. Though online classes were started, we were not able to access because of the slow speed internet. Sometimes the voice was not audible and sometimes the connection was not getting through,” said one of the B.Tech students of Cluster University.

He said that the students could not benefit from the online classes. “The concepts of engineering cannot be learned through theory,” he said.

Another student said their principal is continuously forcing them to appear in examination in July. “We even don’t have faculty available for some subjects including, building drawing, human anatomy, and biomedical equipment,” he said.

Rahila, another student pursuing graduation in Cluster University said other batches are being promoted on internal assessment. “We have not studied anything, how will we appear in exams,” she said.

Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University, Professor Mohammad Yousuf Peerzada said students of batch 2018 have not completed their syllabus and they cannot be promoted.

When asked, students of other semesters have also not completed their syllabus but they have been promoted based on internal assessments, he disconnected the call.