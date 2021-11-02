Srinagar: Night temperature dropped across Kashmir Valley with world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg recording minus 2.0°C, officials said on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6°C against 4.4°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 1.9°C against previous night’s 2.2°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 1.2°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 2.2°C against 2.3°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in the north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.9°C against 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against 0.0°C on previous night, the official said. The temperature was minus 3.7 below normal for the place, the official said.

The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches during October 23-24.

The MeT has said that the weather was most likely to remain mainly dry for now.

“There may be isolated very light rain/snow/thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours. However the weather is likely to be mainly dry,” the official said, adding, “There is no forecast for any major rain and snow till November 10 in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” the official added. (GNS)