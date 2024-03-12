The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, an initiative by the Government of India, has started to receive a positive response from the people in J&K. The scheme has especially been designed to enhance the skills and livelihoods of artisans and craftspeople. Initiated with a budget of Rs 13,000 crores, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana mainly aims to propel the growth of traditional craftsmanship and empower craftspeople with the necessary resources and support. The scheme, spanning a period of five years from 2023–2024 to 2027–2028, aims to stimulate the growth of businesses and uplift the lives of over 30 lakh individuals engaged in various traditional trades across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir had become the first Union Territory in the country to implement the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. With a specific focus on the Vishwakarma community members residing in J&K and other states, the scheme holds the promise of unlocking new opportunities and revitalizing age-old artisanal traditions. Central to the success of the Vishwakarma Yojana is its multifaceted approach towards skill enhancement, financial assistance, and market linkage for craftspeople. Through value addition initiatives and skill development programs, craftspeople are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to enhance the quality of their products and compete in today’s market. Moreover, the scheme emphasizes the importance of ensuring a reliable source of income for beneficiaries, thereby promoting sustainable livelihoods and economic stability. Covering artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades, ranging from carpentry and boat making to pottery and weaving, the Vishwakarma Yojana caters to a diverse array of traditional crafts. By providing targeted support to artisans across various sectors, the scheme fosters inclusivity and empowers craftsmen from all walks of life to thrive in their chosen profession. In addition to skill enhancement and financial assistance, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana also prioritizes the creation of market linkages and promotional opportunities for craftspeople. By facilitating access to national and international markets, the scheme opens up new avenues for artisans to showcase their products and expand their customer base. This not only enhances the visibility of traditional crafts but also contributes to the economic growth and cultural vibrancy of Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana’s official website underscores the commitment to transparency and accessibility. With online registration facilities and information dissemination, the scheme ensures that aspiring beneficiaries, particularly the youth of J&K, can easily avail themselves of its benefits and opportunities. It is imperative that the people, especially the youth of J&K, seize the full potential of the scheme and actively participate in its implementation to reap the benefits of socio-economic empowerment. The success of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir reflects a paradigm shift towards inclusive growth and development, driven by the government’s commitment to uplift the skilled craftsmen community. As the scheme continues to unfold, it holds the promise of revitalizing traditional craftsmanship, empowering craftspeople, and ushering in a new era of prosperity and pride for the people of J&K.