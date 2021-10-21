Srinagar: Ahead of the new academic session, Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) has warned educational institutions against charging refundable deposits or advance fee from parents.

The latest FFRC order has been issued in view of complaints that several schools had started charging refundable deposits and advance fee from parents. The committee has already directed schools not to charge admission fee in view of the Supreme Court guidelines.

“The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) is flooded with information and reports that some of the Private School Managements in violation of Hon’ble the Supreme Court judgements and breach of statute are asking the parents to comply with following illegal demands:

a. Deposit huge/small amounts as refundable deposits.

b. Payment of Advance Tuition Fee either for 06 months or for whole year.

c. Parents are being called to schools and are being asked to clear the pending fee and are being threatened that in case pending fee is not cleared, then their wards will be deprived of all the schooling facilities,” FFRC chairman Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar said in an order issued on Thursday.

The order said ‘some school managements’ were violating Supreme Court orders.“Unfortunately, some School Managements despite it having been ruled by Hon’ble the Supreme Court and it being an age old fact that imparting education is not a business/commercial activity but is charitable work, are using this pious work as camouflage to satisfy the beastly instincts of having only this world’s fortunes. Section – 20 E (1) of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act’ 2002 has specifically prescribed that private schools shall not charge any fee from students or guardians, except tuition fee, annual fee, transport fee and voluntary special purpose,” the order said.

Asserting that asking parents for refundable deposit was not legal, the FFRC chairman also warned school administrations ‘not to cause impediments in the pursuit of academics/education of children, only for the reason of non-payment of fee.’

“Refundable fee/deposit’ is not legally permissible fee, so can neither be demanded nor collected…..

1. No school management shall demand, charge or collect any amount whether small or big in the name of refundable deposit/fee.

2. No school management shall demand, charge or collect advance tuition fee beyond the period of one month, excepting where the parent/guardian volunteers to pay advance tuition fee.

3. School Managements are directed not to cause impediments in the pursuit of academics/education of children, only for the reason of non-payment of fee dues,” he said.