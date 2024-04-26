DEO Gbl inspects arrangements at DCRC

GANDERBAL: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the District Election Officer (DEO) Ganderbal, Shyambir made a comprehensive field visit today to assess the readiness of the polling infrastructure within the Ganderbal Assembly Constituency (AC).

The inspection covered the Dispatch cum Receipt Centre (DCRC) at Government Degree College Ganderbal as well as several other polling stations across the constituency.

The DEO’s visit focused on ensuring that all polling stations are equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) to ensure a smooth and accessible voting process for all electorate members.

He inspected the key facilities including the availability of ramps for wheelchair access, adequate drinking water facilities, proper electricity, toilet facility, and specialized facilities to Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Shyambir emphasized the need for meticulous preparations to facilitate a transparent and hassle-free voting experience.

The DEO stated that our focus is to ensure that every voter has a fair and equitable voting experience. He gave necessary instructions and exhorted close coordination among concerned officials to ensure that facilities at all polling stations meet the highest standards of accessibility and efficiency.

He thoroughly reviewed the arrangements at the Dispatch cum Receipt Centre, which plays a crucial role as the hub for dispatching poll parties and election materials to the polling stations within the 18-Ganderbal Assembly Segment.

The visit was part of a broader initiative to safeguard the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

The DEO was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta, ACR/ARO of Ganderbal Assembly Constituency, Chief Education Officer and other officials, ensuring a coordinated approach towards a successful electoral exercise.